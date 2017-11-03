Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 43 in overtime win

Smith made 43 saves in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Smith and Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry had matching shutouts going until Sean Monahan broke a scoreless tie with 4:07 to play, but Patric Hornqvist promptly equalized by beating Smith with 1:12 remaining in regulation. The veteran goaltender proceeded to stop all three shots he faced in the extra session before Mark Giordano potted the overtime winner to hand Smith the victory. Smith already has four 40-save performances with his new club and a .936 save percentage after finishing no better than .916 in any of his final five seasons with the Coyotes.