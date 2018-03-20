Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles again in defeat

Smith took his third straight loss, stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Monday.

The score was deceptive because the Coyotes hit two empty-net goals that Smith could only watch from the bench. But for the third straight game, the opponent reached three goals and his save percentage was under .900. The fact that his struggles continued against the Coyotes, who are the league's worst at lighting the lamp, is cause for concern and should probably keep him out of your lineup if you have another option.