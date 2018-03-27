Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles continue in fifth straight loss
Smith conceded three goals out of the 29 shots he faced, taking a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles on Monday.
Smith hasn't played well all month outside of a March 13 shutout of Edmonton, and other than that game, he's conceded at least three times in every game in March. With 23 goals given up in March, it's best to just steer clear of Smith and Calgary goalies for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: In goal against Kings•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Chased in fourth straight loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to right ship against divisional foes•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles again in defeat•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Road starter against Coyotes•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 27 saves in Sunday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...