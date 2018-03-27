Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles continue in fifth straight loss

Smith conceded three goals out of the 29 shots he faced, taking a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles on Monday.

Smith hasn't played well all month outside of a March 13 shutout of Edmonton, and other than that game, he's conceded at least three times in every game in March. With 23 goals given up in March, it's best to just steer clear of Smith and Calgary goalies for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.