Flames' Mike Smith: Suffers road loss in San Jose

Smith stopped 26 of 28 shots Sunday in a 3-1 loss to San Jose.

Smith, 36, has struggled for most of this season and some have called for him to be replaced by David Rittich as the team's starter. Calgary's veteran netminder comes out of Sunday's loss with a 5-6-1 record, a 3.51 GAA and a .877 save percentage. Meanwhile, the Flames have three days off before facing Montreal on Thursday so it could be a day or so before we find out who will get the start for Calgary versus the Canadiens.