Flames' Mike Smith: Suffers shootout loss
Smith made 30 of 32 saves to force overtime, but fell in a shootout to the Panthers on Thursday.
Despite a decent outings (1.90 GAA), Smith picked up his third consecutive loss. With David Rittich struggling, he is 1-1-1 with a 4.24 GAA in his last four contests, the veteran Smith has an opportunity to retake the net heading down the stretch. With neither guy separating himself right now, the two tenders could split the duties the rest of the season and possibly even into the playoffs.
