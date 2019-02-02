Flames' Mike Smith: Surrenders four on the road
Smith allowed four goals on 40 shots faced during Friday's 4-3 road loss to the Capitals.
Smith was under siege all night and got burned by Evgeny Kuznetsov in the final minute of the third period to seal the defeat. The 36-year-old will fall to a 14-10-1 record behind a 2.92 GAA and .888 save percentage as he appears to have ceded the starting duties to David Rittich for the foreseeable future.
