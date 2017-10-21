Flames' Mike Smith: Tabbed for eighth straight start

Smith will make his eighth consecutive start Saturday, fielding shots from the visiting Wild, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Calgary's leading backstop split his last two decisions against the Canucks and Hurricanes, respectively, allowing only four goals over 62 combined shots. Smith's current save percentage of .930 will be tough to sustain, but he'll make for a steady plug-and-play fantasy option so long as he stays consistent behind a robust defensive core.