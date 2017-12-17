Flames' Mike Smith: Takes loss against the Predators

Smith allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 2-0 loss against the Predators on Saturday.

The veteran netminder continues to be a workhorse, as he appeared in a league-high 29th game Saturday night. He owns a record just above .500 and a GAA sitting around 2.60, but he also possesses an above-average .918 save percentage. Smith had similar value last season, excelling in the save percentage category and struggling in the other categories while playing for the Coyotes. His fantasy value projects to continue this way through 2017-18.