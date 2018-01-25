Flames' Mike Smith: Takes third straight overtime loss
Smith was again the hard-luck loser, stopping 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime defeat to Los Angeles on Monday.
Smith was once again sharp throughout the night, but when his team, but it wasn't good enough with his team scoring a grand total of three goals in three games. Only once this month has he conceded more than twice in an evening, and given that the only issue has been the Flames' offense, he should remain a fixture in fantasy lineups in all formats.
