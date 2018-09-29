Flames' Mike Smith: Taking on Oilers

Smith will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason finale against Edmonton, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Smith will use Saturday's finale as a final tune-up opportunity before presumably getting the starting nod for Wednesday's season opener against Vancouver. The 36-year-old veteran has struggled this preseason, posting a 1-1-1 record while registering an ugly .859 save percentage and 3.35 GAA in three appearances.