Flames' Mike Smith: Taking on Oilers
Smith will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason finale against Edmonton, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Smith will use Saturday's finale as a final tune-up opportunity before presumably getting the starting nod for Wednesday's season opener against Vancouver. The 36-year-old veteran has struggled this preseason, posting a 1-1-1 record while registering an ugly .859 save percentage and 3.35 GAA in three appearances.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Beats Sharks on Thursday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Surrenders five in OT loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Expected to play whole game Monday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Rolled out for China Games finale•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Will be on charter to China•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...