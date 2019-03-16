Smith will defend the road net against the Jets on Saturday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Smith was limited by illness during the week, but he'll post up between the pipes for his third appearance in March. Considering the veteran netminder plays for a Flames team with the best record (44-20-7) in the Western Conference, Smith's pedestrian ratios (2.90 GAA and .896 save percentage) through 35 games are difficult to fathom. He's been in a constant battle with David Rittich for the No. 1 goalie job in Calgary, making it difficult to depend on one or the other in fantasy circles, but the Flames seem content with the two forming a 1A-1B setup with the playoffs looming. Smith is preparing to face a Winnipeg team clinging to the top spot within the Central Division.