Flames' Mike Smith: Team's rally falls short

Smith denied 32 of 35 shots from the Canadiens at home Friday, but he still took a 3-2 loss.

The Flames went into rally mode by scoring both goals in the third period, though Smith's counterpart Carey Price ended up seeing only 23 shots total, saving 21 of those to narrowly edge the 35-year-old in his own barn. Still, fantasy owners can find solace in the fact that Smith plays often. He made his 31st appearance of the season Friday, and there's value in heavy volume, let alone his tidy .919 save percentage for the season.