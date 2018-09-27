Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Thursday
Smith will guard the cage against the Sharks on Thursday.
While the club hasn't made any official announcement, it seems likely that Smith will sit out the preseason finale on Saturday versus Edmonton -- a game that could answer the question of who the No. 2 will be to start the year. While the Ontario native did manage to reach the 20-win mark for the first time in four years last season, he was still well shy of 30, giving him mid-range fantasy value at best.
