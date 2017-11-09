Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Thursday

Smith will defend the cage at home against the Red Wings on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith is coming off a pair of disappointing outings in which he gave up four goals to the Devils and five versus the Canucks -- although his offense did bail him out against New Jersey. The confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome have not been kind to the netminder this season, as he is 4-5-0 at home with a 2.95 GAA -- a significant disparity compared to his road numbers (4-1-0 with a 1.77 GAA).