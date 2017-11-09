Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Thursday
Smith will defend the cage at home against the Red Wings on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith is coming off a pair of disappointing outings in which he gave up four goals to the Devils and five versus the Canucks -- although his offense did bail him out against New Jersey. The confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome have not been kind to the netminder this season, as he is 4-5-0 at home with a 2.95 GAA -- a significant disparity compared to his road numbers (4-1-0 with a 1.77 GAA).
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Exploited by Canucks in loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Named starter against Canucks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Prevails in bonus hockey•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Called upon for Sunday start•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 43 in overtime win•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease against Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...