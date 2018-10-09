Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Tuesday

Smith will guard the cage on the road versus the Predators on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has given up four goals in each of his first two outings and could struggle against a Nashville squad that is averaging 3.50 goals. The netminder hasn't faced a heavy workload either, as the Flames have allowed just 21.5 shots per game -- second fewest in the league.