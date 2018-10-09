Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Tuesday
Smith will guard the cage on the road versus the Predators on Tuesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has given up four goals in each of his first two outings and could struggle against a Nashville squad that is averaging 3.50 goals. The netminder hasn't faced a heavy workload either, as the Flames have allowed just 21.5 shots per game -- second fewest in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...