Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Wednesday
Smith will guard the cage on the road against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has given up a combined 10 goals in his previous two outings for a .792 save percentage. The 35-year-old could be in for another rough night, as he squares off with the league's third most potent offense (3.5 goals per game) in Toronto. The netminder's performance is likely also being impacted by Calgary's disappointing 75.28 penalty-kill percentage.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...