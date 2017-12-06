Flames' Mike Smith: Tending twine Wednesday

Smith will guard the cage on the road against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has given up a combined 10 goals in his previous two outings for a .792 save percentage. The 35-year-old could be in for another rough night, as he squares off with the league's third most potent offense (3.5 goals per game) in Toronto. The netminder's performance is likely also being impacted by Calgary's disappointing 75.28 penalty-kill percentage.