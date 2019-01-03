Flames' Mike Smith: Thursday's starter
Smith will tend the twine Thursday against the Bruins in Boston, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
With David Rittich (lower body) sidelined again, Smith is the logical choice to receive the starting nod for the Flames for another contest. The veteran netminder picked up his 12th win of the season last time out, but a tough challenge awaits against a Bruins club that owns a 13-5-0 record on home ice this season.
