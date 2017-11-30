Flames' Mike Smith: Tipped for Thursday's start

Smith will defend the cage for Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Thursday marks the first time Smith will take on his old team after having spent the last six seasons in the desert before joining Calgary in the offseason. Smith's play has been revitalized with the Flames, improving his GAA from 2.92 to 2.67 and his save percentage from .914 to .921 from last season to this one, though he has stumbled lately. Over his past two starts, Smith has allowed eight goals and posted a .884 save percentage while losing both decisions. That said, Smith will have a great opportunity to get back on track Thursday when the cellar-dwelling Coyotes pay a visit to Calgary.