Flames' Mike Smith: Turns in impressive performance
Smith turned aside 28 of 29 shots in a 6-1 win over Arizona on Sunday.
Smith's bid for his second shutout of the season ended late in the third when Clayton Keller pounced on a lazy pass in the defensive zone. Smith would subsequently fail to keep Keller's top-shelf laser from hitting the back of the net. Meanwhile, the late goal should do little to tarnish Sunday's result with Smith able to take away numerous positives from his performance.
