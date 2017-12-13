Flames' Mike Smith: Turns in strong effort against Wild
Smith stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Wild.
Smith has given up two or fewer goals in three straight starts and the Flames have picked up four of a possible six points in that span. The veteran netminder has been up-and-down this season, but his .919 save percentage is fairly solid. The 35-year-old has the ability to steal games and his 13-9-3 record is more reflective of the team's inconsistent play rather than his own. He's starting almost every night and is worth getting in your lineup when the Flames take to the ice.
