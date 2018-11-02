Flames' Mike Smith: Ugly win Thursday
Smith allowed five goals on 26 shots on Thursday en route to a 6-5 win over the Avalanche.
Smith wasn't the sharpest and had to rely on five Calgary goals in the third period to salvage an otherwise poor performance. To Smith's credit, he did allow only one goal in the final frame, giving his team a chance to come from behind and emerge the victor. While this intraconference win was huge, the veteran netminder was only able to offset the five goals allowed with 21 saves for a ho-hum fantasy outing.
