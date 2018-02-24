Flames' Mike Smith: Unable to avoid injured reserve
Smith (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
With Smith evidently not available for the upcoming contest against the Avalanche, the Flames placed the goalie on injured reserve to free up roster space. According to this latest report, Ryan Lomberg was sent back to AHL Stockton, while forwards Tanner Glass and Andrew Mangiapane join the Flames from that same club.
