Smith would like to return to the Flames next season, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith seized the starting job in 2019 after losing out to David Rittich earlier in the season. Smith went 13-12-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage from the start of January to the end of their first-round series with the Avalanche, appearing in 26 games. Smith is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and at 37 years old, the Flames want to limit their commitment to the goalie to retain some cap flexibility.