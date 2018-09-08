Flames' Mike Smith: Will be on charter to China
Smith is one of 26 Flames players traveling to China to participate in the O.R.G China Games. Facing the Bruins, they will square off in Shenzhen on Sept. 15 and in Beijing on Sept. 19.
There will be plenty of NHL regulars representing the Flames in China, including star forward Johnny Gaudreau. Smith posted a 25-22-6 record, 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage in his debut season with Calgary in 2017-18. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but here's a guy who is capable of handling 50-plus starts with a firm grip on the No. 1 job in Cowtown. Jon Gillies, his presumed backup with only 12 NHL games under his belt, will also be in China next week.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 34 saves to defeat Oilers•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Struggles continue in fifth straight loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: In goal against Kings•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Chased in fourth straight loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Looking to right ship against divisional foes•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...