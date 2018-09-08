Flames' Mike Smith: Will be on charter to China

Smith is one of 26 Flames players traveling to China to participate in the O.R.G China Games. Facing the Bruins, they will square off in Shenzhen on Sept. 15 and in Beijing on Sept. 19.

There will be plenty of NHL regulars representing the Flames in China, including star forward Johnny Gaudreau. Smith posted a 25-22-6 record, 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage in his debut season with Calgary in 2017-18. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but here's a guy who is capable of handling 50-plus starts with a firm grip on the No. 1 job in Cowtown. Jon Gillies, his presumed backup with only 12 NHL games under his belt, will also be in China next week.