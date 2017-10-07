Play

Flames' Mike Smith: Will tend the twine Saturday

Smith gets the starting nod against the Jets Saturday night, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith gave up two goals against Edmonton -- both from Connor McDavid -- on Opening Night, but still managed to save 42 shots. The 35-year-old should have some better luck against Winnipeg on Saturday, where he'll look for his first career win with Calgary.

