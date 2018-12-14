Coach Bill Peters expects Smith (undisclosed) to play sometime during the Flames' upcoming three-game road trip, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

David Rittich is starting Saturday against Minnesota and Calgary has recalled Jon Gillies to serve as his backup for that contest, so it's safe to assume Smith won't dress against the Wild. However, the fact that he's traveling with the team suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Sunday against the Blues, so another update on his status should surface prior to that match.