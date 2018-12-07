Smith made 31 saves in Thursday's 2-0 win over Minnesota. It was the 36-year-old's second shutout of the season.

The veteran netminder is enjoying his best stretch of hockey, and the Flames, winners of four straight, are amongst the hottest teams in the NHL. Smith was excellent versus the Wild, turning aside several grade-A scoring chances on his way to his second perfect performance of 2018-19. Calgary now finds itself with the best kind of goalie controversy, with Smith looking like his old self again and David Rittich playing at a high level, especially away from home. The elder statesman in Calgary's crease now has a 10-7-1 record with a 2.93 GAA and .892 save percentage.