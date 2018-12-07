Flames' Mike Smith: Wins fifth straight
Smith made 31 saves in Thursday's 2-0 win over Minnesota. It was the 36-year-old's second shutout of the season.
The veteran netminder is enjoying his best stretch of hockey, and the Flames, winners of four straight, are amongst the hottest teams in the NHL. Smith was excellent versus the Wild, turning aside several grade-A scoring chances on his way to his second perfect performance of 2018-19. Calgary now finds itself with the best kind of goalie controversy, with Smith looking like his old self again and David Rittich playing at a high level, especially away from home. The elder statesman in Calgary's crease now has a 10-7-1 record with a 2.93 GAA and .892 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...