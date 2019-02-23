Smith stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Friday.

Smith and Ducks goalie Ryan Miller went just about save-for-save with each other until Andrew Mangiapane scored the eventual game-winner for the Flames with 3:29 to go in the third period. Smith has won four straight games, yielding nine goals in that span. For the season, he has a record of 18-11-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .895 save percentage. The Flames begin a three-game road trip in Ottawa on Sunday.