Smith allowed only one goal on 23 shots in Sunday's 7-1 home rout over the Coyotes.

Smith engaged cruise control and let that dangerous Flames offense go to work against his former team. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle was the only Coyote able to solve Smith; it took an Arizona power play and a nice screen from Christian Fischer to spoil the veteran goalie's bid for a 39th career shutout. David Rittich is the preferred goalie for Calgary, but Smith is at least worth considering as a stopgap option in fantasy when he gets the nod. There's a wide margin for error with Smith working behind the league's second-best offense at 3.61 goals per game.