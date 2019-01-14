Flames' Mike Smith: Wins in commanding fashion
Smith allowed only one goal on 23 shots in Sunday's 7-1 home rout over the Coyotes.
Smith engaged cruise control and let that dangerous Flames offense go to work against his former team. Defenseman Jordan Oesterle was the only Coyote able to solve Smith; it took an Arizona power play and a nice screen from Christian Fischer to spoil the veteran goalie's bid for a 39th career shutout. David Rittich is the preferred goalie for Calgary, but Smith is at least worth considering as a stopgap option in fantasy when he gets the nod. There's a wide margin for error with Smith working behind the league's second-best offense at 3.61 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...