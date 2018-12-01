Smith allowed one goal on 14 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.

He made the saves he needed to make, but clearly, the Flames dominated, as they outshot the Kings, 37-14. Smith owners will take what they can get, as the veteran netminder came into Friday with an .883 save percentage and 3.29 GAA. However, he enters December on the right track, having stopped 41 of the last 43 shots (.953 save percentage) in the last two games -- both victories.