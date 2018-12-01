Flames' Mike Smith: Wins second straight
Smith allowed one goal on 14 shots in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.
He made the saves he needed to make, but clearly, the Flames dominated, as they outshot the Kings, 37-14. Smith owners will take what they can get, as the veteran netminder came into Friday with an .883 save percentage and 3.29 GAA. However, he enters December on the right track, having stopped 41 of the last 43 shots (.953 save percentage) in the last two games -- both victories.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...