Flames' Mike Smith: Wins ugly on Thursday
Smith allowed five goals while making 21 saves during Thursday's 6-5 win over Colorado.
It was an ugly win as Smith had to rely on five Calgary goals in the third period to salvage an otherwise poor performance. To Smith's credit, he did allow only one goal in the final frame, giving his team a chance to come from behind for the win. The win points helped, but the Calgary goalie was only able to offset the five goals allowed with 21 saves.
