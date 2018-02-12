Flames' Mike Smith: Won't play against Bruins
Smith (groin) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Bruins. There will be no update on his status until Tuesday.
With Smith out, David Rittich will get the start against Boston. The 35-year-old has been having a resurgent season, as he's managed a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save percentage. His next chance to return will be Thursday versus the Predators, but given Smith's age there is reason to be concerned about something like a groin injury.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Helped off ice during Sunday's game•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting against Islanders•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 32 shots in loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Friday in New York•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 34 saves to defeat Blackhawks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting goalie in Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...