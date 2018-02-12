Flames' Mike Smith: Won't play against Bruins

Smith (groin) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Bruins. There will be no update on his status until Tuesday.

With Smith out, David Rittich will get the start against Boston. The 35-year-old has been having a resurgent season, as he's managed a 2.53 GAA and a .921 save percentage. His next chance to return will be Thursday versus the Predators, but given Smith's age there is reason to be concerned about something like a groin injury.