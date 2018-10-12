Flames' Mike Smith: Yanked in loss to Blues
Smith allowed five goals on 24 shots during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Smith followed up his spectacular 43-save shutout against the Predators on Thursday with a dud. He allowed five goals through two periods and was replaced by David Rittich when the third period commenced. Smith's next chance to slot in will be Saturday against the Avalanche.
