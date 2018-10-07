Flames' Mike Smith: Yields four goals in win

Smith allowed four goals on 20 shots in a 7-4 victory over the Canucks on Saturday.

Although he received the win, Smith has probably seen enough of the Canucks for a while. Smith yielded four goals in each of the first two games of 2018-19, both of which came against Vancouver. That's not the way owners wanted to see Smith start the season, especially with a pretty tough road trip on tap for the veteran netminder next week.