Flames' Mike Smith: Yields season-high six goals
Smith allowed six goals on 20 shots before getting pulled during a 7-4 loss to the Sharks on Friday.
The Sharks scored three straight goals to end the second period, but it wasn't until a fourth consecutive score in the first 65 seconds of the third that led to the end of Smith's night. It's been a real mixed bag for Smith since he returned from injury last Sunday. In three starts, he has give up 10 goals, but all of those scores came in two contests, as the other was a shutout. Six goals is the most he's yielded this season. Fighting for a playoff spot, the Flames obviously hope he finds his game soon. Even after Friday's debacle, though, Smith is 24-18-6 with a .919 save percentage.
