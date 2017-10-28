Flames' Mike Smith: Yields two goals in loss
Smith allowed two power-play goals on 24 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Flames on Friday.
The 35-year-old stopped all 20 shots he saw at even strength, but that wasn't enough, as he let two power-play goals slip past him. Even still, owners have to be pleased with Smith's start, as he owns a .927 save percentage this season and a 2.19 GAA in his last five games. With the Coyotes, Smith was only valuable in the save percentage category last season, but with a better defensive team, he has the opportunity to be a decent fantasy starter.
