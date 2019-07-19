Flames' Milan Lucic: Acquired via trade

Lucic (lower body) was brought in via trade by the Flames from the Canucks on Friday in exchange for James Neal, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lucic's time in Edmonton was less than stellar, as the 31-year-old managed just 39 goals in his three years with the Oilers, compared to 139 goals in eight seasons with Boston. At $6 million AAV, the team was clearly expecting more out of the winger and will move on from the next four years of his contract. A change of scenery might benefit Lucic, though he may not be able to break into the top-six with his new club.