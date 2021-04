Lucic notched an assist and a fighting major in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Lucic reached the 1,000 games played milestone Tuesday, and he celebrated with the primary assist on Juuso Valimaki's opening tally. Later in the first period, Lucic dropped the gloves with Maple Leafs tough guy Scott Sabourin. The 32-year-old Lucic has racked up 538 points in his career. This season, he's at 17 points, 58 shots on net, 113 hits and 40 PIM in 42 outings as a third-line winger.