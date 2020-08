Lucic posted an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a fighting major in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Lucic dropped the gloves with Nathan Beaulieu off the opening faceoff, instantly injecting some energy into the contest. The Flames capitalized on the emotional boost, as Dillon Dube scored while Lucic was still serving his major penalty. The brawny Lucic had a point in each game of the series (one goal, three helpers). The 32-year-old added 12 hits, five shots and 11 PIM.