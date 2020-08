Lucic recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets in Game 2.

Lucic set up Sam Bennett for the game-tying goal at 17:29 of the second period. Through two games, Lucic has a pair of helpers, six hits and four PIM. He's likely to remain a physical force from the third line -- the offense is a pleasant surprise for the winger, who had 20 points in 68 contests during the regular season.