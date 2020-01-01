Play

Flames' Milan Lucic: Back on scoresheet with helper

Lucic dished an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Lucic earned the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's goal in the second period. The assist gave the 31-year-old nine points in 40 games. Lucic has added 109 hits and 51 shots on goal this year.

