Flames' Milan Lucic: Back on scoresheet with helper
Lucic dished an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Lucic earned the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's goal in the second period. The assist gave the 31-year-old nine points in 40 games. Lucic has added 109 hits and 51 shots on goal this year.
