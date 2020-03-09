Flames' Milan Lucic: Big factor in loss to Vegas

Lucic scored his eighth goal of the season, collected a power-play assist and dished out seven hits during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The bruising winger was all over the ice Sunday, but it wasn't enough to carry Calgary to a victory. The two points give Lucic 20 on the season, giving the veteran 13 straight campaigns with at least 20 points. He's not the point producer he once was, but Lucic still carries decent value in fantasy, especially in deep formats and leagues where hits benefit owners.