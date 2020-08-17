Lucic had an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 4.
Lucic set up the second of Sam Bennett's two goals in the contest. That duo, along with rookie Dillon Dube, have shown strong chemistry in the playoffs. Lucic is up to a goal and five helpers through eight games while adding 22 hits and 12 shots on goal.
