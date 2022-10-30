Lucic recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

The latest edition of the Battle of Alberta was tame from a physical standpoint, but Lucic still chipped in a bit of offense. He's picked up helpers in consecutive contests and now has three assists through seven games this year. The winger has added seven shots on net, 18 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's mainly been on the fourth line, though Lucic briefly saw time on the top line when Jonathan Huberdeau made a temporary exit from Saturday's contest.