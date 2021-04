Lucic scored a goal on two shots and dished out four hits Saturday in a 5-2 win over Montreal.

Derek Ryan won an offensive-zone faceoff straight back to Lucic, who fired a wrist shot past Montreal netminder Cayden Primeau to give the Flames a 2-1 lead early in the second period. It was the second goal in the last three tilts for Lucic, whose nine goals this season represent his best output since scoring 10 times with Edmonton in 2017-18.