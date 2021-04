Lucic scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Lucic got a piece of a Michael Stone shot to score at 10:47 of the second period. That brought the Flames within a goal, but they couldn't tie the game. Lucic is up to 18 points, 62 shots on net, 119 hits and 40 PIM through 45 contests this year. He'll likely continue in a third-line role.