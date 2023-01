Lucic provided an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Lucic has a goal and an assist over his last two contests after he set up a Jonathan Huberdeau tally in the second period Sunday. The 34-year-old Lucic continues to play on the second line at even strength, and he's seen minimal power-play time this season, so he's not a great depth option in fantasy. He's at 11 points, 38 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances.