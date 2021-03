Lucic recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lucic had the secondary helper on Derek Ryan's first-period goal. With assists in three of the last four games, Lucic has found a bit of a groove on offense. The burly winger is up to 12 points, 47 shots on net, 89 hits and 27 PIM in 31 contests overall.