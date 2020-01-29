Flames' Milan Lucic: Drops to fourth line

Lucic posted four hits in 13:22 during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Lucic was listed on the fourth line for Tuesday's contest after seeing most of his minutes in a third-line role this season. Without a point in seven games, the 31-year-old winger is mostly around for physicality. He has 133 hits and 38 PIM to go with 10 points in 49 contests this season.