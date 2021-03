Lucic produced an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Lucic earned the secondary helper on Mikael Backlund's third-period goal. That put an end to Lucic's four-game point drought. The winger works in a third-line role, so offense isn't going to be very consistent most of the time. He's accumulated 10 points, 40 shots on goal, 84 hits and 27 PIM in 28 appearances.